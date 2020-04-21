Broader indices fall over 3%. Dow down -2.67%

All S&P sectors close lower.

The broader stock indices fell over 3% with the Nasdaq leading the way to the downside. The Dow 30 index fell -2.67%





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index fell -86.60 points or -3.07% at2736.60

The Nasdaq index fell -297/49 points or -3.48% at 8263.23

The Dow 30 stock index fel -631 points or -2.67% at 23018.88. Netflix shares are higher after the close after subscriber numbers surged 15.8M vs est of 8.47M

The 1Q revenues came in at $5.77B vs $5.76B estimate. EPS came in at $1.57. They see 2Q rising to $1.81.





The stock is currently up about $15 at $449. The high got close to around $480-$490 it seems in after hours trading.