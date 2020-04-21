Broader indices fall over 3%. Dow down -2.67%

Greg Michalowski

All S&P sectors close lower.  

The broader stock indices fell over 3% with the Nasdaq leading the way to the downside. The Dow 30 index fell -2.67%

The final numbers are showing:
  • The S&P index fell -86.60 points or -3.07% at2736.60
  • The Nasdaq index fell -297/49 points or -3.48% at 8263.23
  • The Dow 30 stock index fel -631 points or -2.67% at 23018.88.
Netflix shares are higher after the close after subscriber numbers surged 15.8M vs est of 8.47M
The 1Q revenues came in at $5.77B vs $5.76B estimate.  EPS came in at $1.57. They see 2Q rising to $1.81.

The stock is currently up about $15 at $449. The high got close to around $480-$490 it seems in after hours trading.  

