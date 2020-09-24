Broader indices turn positive

S&P index and NASDAQ venture back into positive Territory





The NASDAQ index moved to a intraday high of 10663.85. That is 143 points above the low. The S&P index moved to a high of 3239.32, 30 points above it's low.





The Dow industrial remains negative but is also well off its lows. The low for the day came in at 26537.01. The high just reached 26746.24, some 209 points above the low.







Current levels have the S&P down -0.07%. The NASDAQ index is up 0.06% while the Dow industrial average remains negative at -0.18%.

