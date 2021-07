The range for the week continues to hold

Sellers tried testing waters just below 1.3800 earlier, with the low touching 1.3793 for a brief moment before a turnaround now to a session high of 1.3850.





The bounce takes the pair back towards the 100-hour moving average (red line) @ 1.3849. Push above that and buyers will seize back near-term control.





That said, in the context of the week, the range between 1.3800 and 1.3900 holds.