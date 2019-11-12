Cable buyers still have more work to do in order to regain upside momentum

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gbpusd

GBP/USD keeps steady on the day in between key hourly moving averages

GBP/USD H1 12-11
ForexLive
The topside run yesterday ran into resistance from the 61.8 retracement level as well as offers near the 1.2900 handle, before falling back below the 200-hour MA (blue line).

As such, the near-term bias in the pair remains more neutral now as buyers failed to maintain the upside momentum from the move higher - which came after Nigel Farage gave Boris Johnson a boost in trying to achieve a majority parliament.

It's all about election now for the pound and with price action behaving in the way it has so far, it is tough to see sustained gains/losses in the pound unless the election outlook becomes more certain in the coming weeks.

There's still a month to go and as such, it is still early days to be fully pricing in an outcome at this stage considering that a lot can still happen in the run up to polling day.

For now, the 200-hour MA @ 1.2876 will be a key level that buyers have to break above before contending with the 1.2900 handle again. As for sellers, it is all about trying to drive price back towards a test of the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.2833.

Looking ahead on the week, just take note of large expiries in cable at 1.2950 (£1.2 billion, 15 November) and at 1.3000 (£1.5 billion, 14 November) that could potentially limit price gains as well - alongside the key levels noted above.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose