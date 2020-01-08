Cable creeps higher as we get into European morning trade

The aussie, kiwi and loonie are also a little higher to start the session

It is a bit of an extension to the ranges for the day but there is a hint of softness in the dollar, yen and franc as the moves above are playing out. The euro is also one that is staying rather still amid the light action we are seeing to start the morning.





Cable is up to a session high of 1.3163 as price breaks away from the consolidation range around the key hourly moving averages pointed out above. AUD/USD is also on a solid recovery path after testing levels just under 0.6800 overnight as price climbs to 0.6885.





For cable, the technical setup is starting to look really interesting as we see a wedge being formed in the larger timeframes:









The next key trade in that sense would be to go with the break but we'll see how the fundamentals line up with that. For today, just keep in mind that Boris Johnson will be meeting with Ursula von der Leyen and Michel Barnier to discuss on Brexit.



