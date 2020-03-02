Cable eases back under 1.2800 as BOE stimulus possibly seen in the offing

The BOE arguably gave its clearest indication that it is prepared to cut rates if necessary due to the virus outbreak









It is going to be a tough few weeks for the pound to navigate through as now virus concerns will also be a key factor on the currency if the BOE becomes more dovish.





Add to the fact that we will see post-Brexit trade negotiations begin today - and it isn't going to be pretty - that may see further pressure on the currency moving forward.





Put those two factors together, it is hard to see how the pound might be able to find any momentum for a decent rally higher until either one of the situation changes.







ForexLive

In any case, perhaps selling on rallies against the dollar may not be the best bet considering the erosion of real yields in the US currently. If anything, the EUR/GBP squeeze higher and perhaps GBP/CHF shorts look rather attractive if virus fears continue to play out.