Cable eases to session lows ahead of North American trading
Technical Analysis
Sellers explore the range between the key hourly moving averages
The pound is easing to fresh lows on the day now as the dollar is a touch firmer amid some shakiness in risk trades ahead of North American trading.
The euro is still largely holding its ground, so the continued push higher in EUR/GBP is not really helping the pound's plight at the moment.
For cable, the break under 1.3200 and the 100-hour MA (red line) earlier signified a change in the near-term bias to being more neutral and sellers defended the level since.
Now, they are exploring the range between the 200-hour MA (blue line) and 1.3200 with price action running into some minor support from the 38.2 retracement level @ 1.3138.
On the pound side of the equation, Brexit risks will continue to be a factor to be mindful about in the week ahead. But for now, the dollar/risk side of the equation is drawing focus in the market as we see risk trades slip a little.
Nasdaq futures have pared earlier gains while S&P 500 futures are now down 0.4% from around flat levels earlier. That will keep things interesting in the session ahead as the push and pull on the week continues.