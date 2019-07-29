Cable extends fall as pound decline continues

GBP/USD falls to fresh lows for the year at 1.2355

Of note, price is contesting with daily support from the swing region seen back in March-April 2017 around 1.2351-77. If we fall below that, sellers will then be aiming towards the March 2017 low of 1.2110 next.





It has been a rough July for the pound as it is the weakest performing major currency, down by 2.7% thus far. Add to the fact that prospects of a no-deal Brexit have increased in the past week and weekend comments by Boris Johnson's 'dream team' have not helped sentiment whatsoever in that department.





As mentioned here , there isn't much going right for the currency now and the only plausible supportive factor isn't exactly great.



