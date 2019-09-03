Cable falls below 1.20 for the first time since January 2017

Sterling woes continue ahead of the Brexit showdown in parliament

Cable briefly fell to a low of 1.1994 in the last fifteen minutes as the pound stays pressured of the high stakes Brexit showdown in parliament later today.





It is the first time since January 2017 that the pair has fallen below the 1.2000 handle but so far buyers are holding on to the level a little as price rebounds to 1.2010-20.





Looking ahead, it's all about the parliamentary motion vote to stop a no-deal Brexit later. If rebel/opposition lawmakers manage to pull through on that, expect Boris Johnson to call for an election motion right after.



