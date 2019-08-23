Cable falls below 1.2200 as pound pares some of its overnight gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gbpusd

GBP/USD falls to a session low of 1.2195

GBP/USD H1 23-08
ForexLive
The pound is losing some further ground in the European morning with cable now threatening to slip back under the 1.2200 handle. Price has fallen to a session low of 1.2195.

As mentioned earlier, topside resistance remains at the 50.0 retracement level @ 1.2267 and that remains the risk for sellers. Meanwhile, the risk for buyers is if price holds a break back below the 1.2200 handle.

If we do see such a move, it will open up a test towards the 100-hour MA @ 1.2155 as well as potentially the 200-hour MA @ 1.2124.

There isn't much driving the move lower here but as highlighted in the earlier post as well, Merkel's comments isn't exactly a major game-changer to the Brexit equation - not when it isn't back by concrete solutions to the Irish border still.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose