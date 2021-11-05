Cable falls to fresh one-month lows as pound extends post-BOE drop

GBP/USD falls by 0.2% to 1.3466 on the day









Cable has fallen from 1.3620 to 1.3466 now and from a technical perspective, price still looks vulnerable to a further fall to potentially test the 29-30 September lows @ 1.3412-15.





The US jobs report later today could be a catalyst for a further push so be wary of that as we navigate through the sessions ahead.





Adding to the technical worries for the pound is EUR/GBP contesting key levels on the daily chart at the moment too:







The pair is running at key resistance from the 200-day moving average (blue line), which held gains back in late September, with the level seen @ 0.8581 now.







The trendline resistance @ 0.8582 only adds to the importance of the area and a daily break above that and 0.8600 may set off a further upside leg in the pair - thus compounding the pound's woes in the short-term potentially.