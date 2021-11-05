Cable falls to fresh one-month lows as pound extends post-BOE drop
Technical Analysis
GBP/USD falls by 0.2% to 1.3466 on the day
It's tough be a fan of the pound right now, especially after the BOE didn't make any friends in the way they communicated their latest policy stance yesterday.
Cable has fallen from 1.3620 to 1.3466 now and from a technical perspective, price still looks vulnerable to a further fall to potentially test the 29-30 September lows @ 1.3412-15.
The US jobs report later today could be a catalyst for a further push so be wary of that as we navigate through the sessions ahead.
Adding to the technical worries for the pound is EUR/GBP contesting key levels on the daily chart at the moment too:
The pair is running at key resistance from the 200-day moving average (blue line), which held gains back in late September, with the level seen @ 0.8581 now.
The trendline resistance @ 0.8582 only adds to the importance of the area and a daily break above that and 0.8600 may set off a further upside leg in the pair - thus compounding the pound's woes in the short-term potentially.