Cable falls to session low as pound begins to look wobbly

Cable falls from 1.3200 to a low of 1.3151 on the day

Price is threatening a break back under the 100-hour MA (red line) at the moment as the pound is running into offers during the session.





I'm not seeing any notable headlines to have caused the drop but just something to note is that we have seen betting markets lengthen the odds for a Tory majority while shortening odds of a hung parliament during the morning.





In any case, it is election day. We're bound to expect some jitters and spikes every now and then during the course of trading today.



