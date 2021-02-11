Cable falls to session lows as pound gains ease a little

GBP/USD falls from 1.3850 levels to 1.3816 in the European morning









Just below that, further support is seen from the 100-hour moving average (red line) @ 1.3775. Keep above that and the near-term bias in cable stays more bullish.





In the bigger picture though, the upside momentum this week bodes well for buyers in their hunt towards 1.4000 still:







The break of the key trendline resistance @ 1.3741 opens up a potential path towards the figure level next, at least from a technical perspective.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The break of the key trendline resistance @ 1.3741 opens up a potential path towards the figure level next, at least from a technical perspective.

A bit of a nudge lower in cable as buyers back off after testing some swing region resistance around 1.3856 this week. That is now seeing cable test the low from earlier in the day around 1.3821 though the key level to watch remains the 1.3800 handle.