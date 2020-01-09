Cable falls to fresh two-week lows on Carney remarks

GBP/USD falls to 1.3030, the lowest level since 27 December

Carney surprisingly delivered a more dovish tilt in his speech and that is weighing on the pound further after a break below near-term support around 1.3050-54.





Cable is now tracking to session lows of 1.3030 as price continues to move further away from the rejection of the 100-hour moving average earlier today. Further support is now seen closer to the 1.3000 handle and that could be an area where buyers will lean on next.





From a technical perspective, price is also finding a further breakout from the triangle/wedge pattern as seen above. A break below 1.3000 will further reaffirm the breakout with support below that seen closer towards the late December lows around 1.2905-20.



