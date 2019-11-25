Cable inches towards key near-term resistance levels as pound stays bid

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gbpusd

GBP/USD climbs to a session high of 1.2885

GBP/USD H1 25-11
It is steady as she goes for the pound to start the week as cable continues its good early morning run to hit a high of 1.2885 on the session.

Price is now moving closer towards testing key near-term levels in the form of the 100 and 200-hour MAs, sitting at 1.2902 and 1.2899 respectively. Light offers around the 1.2900 level will also come into play should we get there.

In turn, we're also seeing EUR/GBP head lower to 0.8551 at the moment as the pair completely reverses its Friday nudge higher. It looks like there is no month-end Buba factor at play just yet but it will be something to be mindful about over the next few days.

