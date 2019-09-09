Cable looks to hold a break above 1.23 after upbeat monthly GDP data

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gbpusd

Cable rises to a session high of 1.2310

GBP/USD H1 09-09
ForexLive
The data showed a surprise rebound in services output (most important component of the UK economy) and that may just be enough to circumvent a technical recession this year.

That has seen cable keep up the push higher from 1.2290 to a high of 1.2310 currently where price is running into some near-term resistance. The key level in terms of any upside break from here is to watch the swing region around 1.2340-50.

If price breaks through that, expect cable to take flight towards 1.2500 potentially.

However, as mentioned earlier, a lot of this has to do with the technicals/short covering. I still don't view the move as being sustainable as long as current Brexit developments continue to go nowhere over the next few days/weeks.

As such, I reckon sellers may add to shorts closer to the swing region above with a tight stop but otherwise, it's basically a "let it run to 1.25 before coming back in again".

It's all about Brexit now and the more cable breaks away from 1.23 it is basically signaling a shift in mood surrounding odds of a no-deal Brexit. I'm one not to be confident that we should discount that risk yet but let's see what the market says.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose