Cable shows some fresh life in foray back above 1.29
Technical Analysis
No headline catalyst behind the move
The US dollar is under some modest pressure but aside from that, there is no clear reason for the latest pop in GBP/USD.
The pair ran some stops above yesterday's post-vote high of 1.2905 and continued to inch forward. We're now at the 50% retracement of yesterday's range. Watch 1.2940 resistance and a potential break of it as a signal of more gains to come.
There are only two outcomes that I can see from the Brexit drama: An election and a deal through parliament. The market would prefer a quick deal but Boris might prefer an election. However if there is an election, Boris is going to campaign on his deal and I think that's a winning formula. The whole world is tired of Brexit and wants to get-on with it.