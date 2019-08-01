Cable sinks below 1.21 for the first time since January 2017

The pound falls on the day ahead of the BOE

The minor dead cat bounce ahead of the Fed is proving to be short-lived as the falling knife continues in cable. The drop here is more to do with the pound than the dollar advancing and it is the first time the pair has fallen below 1.2100 since January 2017.





The next key spot to watch out for now is the 1.2000 handle with the BOE to be in focus in just about an hour from now.



