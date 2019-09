Cable makes a series of lower highs





I don't like the look of this short-term chart. Cable has now tried three times to get above the 1.2385 level and has made a series of lower highs.





In the bigger picture, the pound chart is looking solid as it rebounds from 1.20. But the latest push has stalled at the mid-July low of 1.2382. That's not a huge barrier but it might inspire some caution, especially with politicians going on a break.