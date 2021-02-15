Cable stays on the hunt towards 1.4000 as dollar keeps more vulnerable for now

GBP/USD tests waters above 1.3900 and is keeping thereabouts today

The pair hit a high of 1.3914 in the early morning in Europe but is keeping just under 1.3900 for now but buyers are looking rather poised in the hunt towards 1.4000.





The dollar is looking rather vulnerable still and the pound is continuing to feed off vaccine optimism as also reflected by the drop in gilts, though yields in general are moving higher as evident by the push in Treasury yields towards the end of last week.





That said, the technical picture paints a better depiction of the story for cable with the break of the key trendline resistance last week opening up the path towards the big figure:



