Cable tests 1.2500 handle as dollar falls across the board
Technical Analysis
Cable touches the 1.2500 level for the first time in more than two weeks
The pair is racing to a high of 1.2505 on the session as we see the dollar crumble across the board, with risk starting to jump higher. The breakdown in USD/JPY under 107.00 is also a key technical breach for the greenback and that is favouring dollar bears right now.
For cable, there is some minor resistance around 1.2500-15 with the 38.2 retracement level @ 1.2495 also coming into play currently. That will be the key region to watch in the coming sessions before a potential look at the 15 April high @ 1.2574.
Looking further out, the big level to watch will be the 200-day moving average @ 1.2644.