Cable to session highs as pound continues to shake off Brexit concerns

Cable moves to a high of 1.2975 on the day

The move comes amid some mild weakness in the dollar and yen as well during the session but the pound in general is also paring its earlier losses further.





Cable continues to stay defended by the near-term trendline support and is working its way back higher again today as the pound is continuing to shake off Brexit concerns that came about since the weekend.





That said, price needs to hold a break above 1.3000 for buyers to feel comfortable about any potential breakthrough from a technical perspective.





Fundamentally, there are still risks present with the government seeking a "meaningful vote" later today and the decision rests in the hands of Commons speaker John Bercow.



