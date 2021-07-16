Cable will have another look at the 1.3750 zone of support

Keep on knocking and they'll eventually let you in

Cable is down 63 pips to the low of the session at $1.3765. That's the worst level of the week and it will leave GBP/USD just above the cluster of lows that stretches down to 1.3731.





If that gives way then the March-April double bottom of 1.3670 is the next stop. If that can't hold then it could get ugly fast.





What's worrisome is that the selling comes despite a hawkish turn from a pair of MPC members.