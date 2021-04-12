CAD/JPY is the laggard today and it's not looking quite as strong

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | cadjpy

Head and shoulders pattern forming?

Head and shoulders pattern
The closely-watched head-and-shoulders pattern in AUD/USD has continued to flatline but here's a new spot to watch.

CAD/JPY has been a great trade this year but it's beginning to look tired. It made a new high in late-March but there's been now follow-through.

Ultimately, this could be a speedbump in the reopening trade but it could also turn into a head-and-shoulders top, which would target a deeper retracement to 84.00.

Normally I would brush this one off but the uncertainty on a bunch of different charts, including oil and bonds, is somewhere to watch. Stocks are breaking out but the confirmation isn't there.

I struggle to see what would derail this short of some disastrous covid news or Powell talking taper but the charts are flagging risks.

