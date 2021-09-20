CAD/JPY breaks 85.00; threatens the August spike low

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | cadjpy

CAD/JPY down 118 pips to 84.92

CAD/JPY down 118 pips to 84.92
At the peak of the delta-variant concerns, CAD/JPY was hit hard in a sharp drop to 84.64 from 88.00 over the course of several days.

It quickly recovered as sentiment turned and energy prices rallied but we're back in the doldrums again. I don't think this is about the Canadian election today but rather it's about broad risk sentiment and global growth fears. Oil is also flirting with $70, though that compares with $62 at the delta low.

The intensity of this fall speaks to the fears out there but it's looking a bit overdone in the short term. That said I certainly wouldn't be buying it here. There is a clear series of lower highs since June and we could see another day like today if 84.64 breaks.




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose