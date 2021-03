Cathie Wood on CNBC. Our confidence in Tesla has gone up

ARK portfolio manager speaking on CNBC.





She says:

Our confidence in Tesla has gone up

We dont think interest rates are the reason for the correction

We think investors are scared about the rapid rise

The rotation into the values stocks has also contributed to the selling in the ARK investment stocks

Believe the bull market is broadening out

The bull market strengthening and broadening out will play in our favor in the long run

Invitae is the most undervalued stock in her portfolio (NVTA).The stock is down -19% in 2021.





Cathie Wood, the portfolio manager for the ARK funds, is on CNBC talking about her views on the market. Ms Wood made oversized gains in her innovation fund of over 100% in 2020, but the funds are down sharply in 2021 ( see Adam's post from last week ). The ARKK Innovation fund is trading down -7.31 points or -6.21% in trading today.