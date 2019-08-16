Coming Up!
CFTC commitment of traders: GBP shorts trimmed modestly. JPY longs increased.
Forex futures positioning data among noncommercial traders for the week ending August 13, 2019
- EUR short 47K vs 44K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
- GBP short 96K vs 102K short last week. Shorts decreased by 6K
- JPY long 25K vs 11K short last week. Longs increased by 14K
- CHF short 13k vs 16k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
- AUD short 63k vs 55k short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
- NZD short 13K vs 12K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- CAD long 14K vs 24K long last week. Longs trimmed by 10K
Highlights:
- JPY and CAD remain long, while the other major currencies maintain short position
- The JPY longs increased by 14K. That is the largest long position since November 2016 (see chart below).
- CAD longs were trimmed by 10K.
- GBP shorts were trimmed modestly in the current week to 96K but the position remains the largest speculative position. The GBP moved modestly higher in the week.
