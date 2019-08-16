CFTC commitment of traders: GBP shorts trimmed modestly. JPY longs increased.

Author: Greg Michalowski | commitment-of-traders

Forex futures positioning data among noncommercial traders for the week ending August 13, 2019

  • EUR short 47K vs 44K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
  • GBP short 96K vs 102K short last week. Shorts decreased by 6K
  • JPY long 25K vs 11K short last week. Longs increased by 14K
  • CHF short 13k vs 16k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
  • AUD short 63k vs 55k short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
  • NZD short 13K vs 12K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • CAD long 14K vs 24K long last week.  Longs trimmed by 10K
Highlights:
  • JPY and CAD remain long, while the other major currencies maintain short position
  • The JPY longs increased by 14K. That is the largest long position since November 2016 (see chart below).
  • CAD longs were trimmed by 10K. 
  • GBP shorts were trimmed modestly in the current week to 96K but the position remains the largest speculative position. The GBP moved modestly higher in the week. 
JPY longs are the largest since November 2016
