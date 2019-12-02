CFTC commitment of traders: EUR longs remain in place. CAD longs trimmed

Forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending November 26, 2019
- EUR short 61K vs 63K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- GBP short 37K vs 32K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
- JPY short 40K vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
- CHF short 21K vs 16K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
- AUD short 45k vs 47K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- NZD short 36K vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- CAD long 20k vs 29K long last week. Longs trimmed by 9K
Highlights:
- CAD remains the only currency that is long versus the US dollar, but that long position was trimmed by 9K in the current week.
- THe largest short position remains the EUR at 61K short.
- AUD shorts remain relatively hefty at 45K (short trimmed 2K in the current week). Those shorts are not liking the rally in the AUD today.
- NZD shorts increased by 1K. Those shorts are also not happy in trading today
The data which is normally released on Friday was the lead until today as a result of the holiday shortened week last week. Why it isn't known in near real time is beyond me.