CFTC commitment of traders: EUR longs remain in place. CAD longs trimmed

CAD remains the only currency that is long versus the US dollar, but that long position was trimmed by 9K in the current week.

THe largest short position remains the EUR at 61K short.

AUD shorts remain relatively hefty at 45K (short trimmed 2K in the current week). Those shorts are not liking the rally in the AUD today.

NZD shorts increased by 1K. Those shorts are also not happy in trading today

The data which is normally released on Friday was the lead until today as a result of the holiday shortened week last week. Why it isn't known in near real time is beyond me.