CFTC commitment of traders: EUR longs remain in place. CAD longs trimmed

Author: Greg Michalowski | cftc

Forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending November 26, 2019

  • EUR short 61K vs 63K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
  • GBP short 37K vs 32K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
  • JPY short 40K vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
  • CHF short 21K vs 16K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
  • AUD short 45k vs 47K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
  • NZD short 36K vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • CAD long 20k vs 29K long last week.  Longs trimmed by 9K
Highlights:
  • CAD remains the only currency that is long versus the US dollar, but that long position was trimmed by 9K in the current week.
  • THe largest short position remains the EUR at 61K short. 
  • AUD shorts remain relatively hefty at 45K (short trimmed 2K in the current week).  Those shorts are not liking the rally in the AUD today.  
  • NZD shorts increased by 1K. Those shorts are also not happy in trading today
The data which is normally released on Friday was the lead until today as a result of the holiday shortened week last week. Why it isn't known in near real time is beyond me.  

