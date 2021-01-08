CFTC Commitment of Traders: JPY longs the largest since October 2016

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC

EUR long 143K vs 143K long last week. Long position unchanged



GBP long 4K vs 5K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K

JPY long 50K vs 47K long last week. Longs increased by 3K

CHF long 9K vs 12K long last week. Longs trimmed by 3K



AUD short 4K vs 7K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K

NZD long 12K vs 13K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K



CAD long 14k vs 15K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K





The JPY long position for the week rose by 3K to 50K. That took the position to the largest long position since early October 2016.