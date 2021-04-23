Coming Up!
CFTC commitment of traders: Mixed changes for currency positions
Weekly forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending April 20, 2021
EUR long 81K vs 67K long last week. Longs increased by at 14 K
GBP long 25K vs 26K long last week. Longs decrease by 1KJPY short 60K vs 58K short last week. Shorts increased by 2KCHF short 2K vs 1K long last week. Shorts increased by 3K
AUD short 2K vs 4K long last week. Shorts increased by 6K.NZD long 4K vs 3K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
CAD long 13K vs 2K long last week. Longs increased by 11KLast weeks report
Highlights:
- Both the CHF and AUD switched from net long to net short (long USD). They joined the JPY as currencies that are short vs long dollar positions
- The EUR long had the largest increase with a gain of 14K
- CAD longs increased as well BEFORE the Bank of Canada more hawkish rate decision on Wednesday.
