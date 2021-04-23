CFTC commitment of traders: Mixed changes for currency positions

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | cftc

Weekly forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending April 20, 2021

  • EUR long 81K vs 67K long last week. Longs increased by at 14 K
  • GBP long 25K vs 26K long last week. Longs decrease by 1K
  • JPY short 60K vs 58K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
  • CHF short 2K vs 1K long last week. Shorts increased by 3K
  • AUD short 2K vs 4K long last week. Shorts increased by 6K.
  • NZD long 4K vs 3K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • CAD long 13K vs 2K long last week. Longs increased by 11K
    • Highlights:
    • Both the CHF and AUD switched from net long to net short (long USD). They joined the JPY as currencies that are short vs long dollar positions
    • The EUR long had the largest increase with a gain of 14K
    • CAD longs increased as well BEFORE the Bank of Canada more hawkish rate decision on Wednesday.  

