CFTC Commitments of Traders: Shorts in GBP and EUR see some squeeze
Technical Analysis
Forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending October 22, 2019
- EUR short 51K vs 75K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 24K
- GBP short 52 K vs 73K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 21K
- JPY short 18K vs 7K short last week. Shorts increased by 11 K
- CHF short 11k vs 13k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- AUD short 48k vs 48k short last week. Unchanged
- NZD short 40K vs 40K short last week. Unchanged
- CAD long 33K vs 13K long last week. Longs increased by 20K
Loonie buyers continued to build positions. The USDCAD it is trading just above the lowest levels since July (and near the lows for the year - so highs for the CAD).