CFTC Commitments of Traders: Shorts in GBP and EUR see some squeeze

Forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending October 22, 2019

EUR short 51K vs 75K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 24K

GBP short 52 K vs 73K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 21K

JPY short 18K vs 7K short last week. Shorts increased by 11 K

CHF short 11k vs 13k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K

AUD short 48k vs 48k short last week. Unchanged



NZD short 40K vs 40K short last week. Unchanged



CAD long 33K vs 13K long last week. Longs increased by 20K

Loonie buyers continued to build positions. The USDCAD it is trading just above the lowest levels since July (and near the lows for the year - so highs for the CAD).

The shorts in both the EUR and the GBP (see the GBP speculative position chart below) were squeezed although both still have the largest speculative positions of the majors. The AUD shorts remained unchanged and relatively large at 48K short.