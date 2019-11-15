Coming Up!
CFTC Commitments of traders: EUR remains the largest short position. CAD is the largest long position
Forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending November 12, 2019.
- EUR short 58K vs 61K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
- GBP short 28K vs 29K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
- JPY short 35K vs 27K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
- CHF short 15K vs 14 K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
- AUD short 41k vs 27K short last week. Shorts increased by 14K
- NZD short 36K vs 39K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
- CAD long 42k vs 54K long last week. Longs trimmed by 12K
Highlights:
- EUR shorts remained the largest speculative position. See the chart below of the net speculative position for the EUR
- AUD shorts had the biggest increase this week
- CAD is the only long of the majors. The USDCAD traded in a narrow 58 pip trading range, but stalled against its 200 day moving average at 1.32744. It is trading at 1.3228 since peaking on Thursday
