CFTC commitments of traders: Positions remain steady in the current week

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending April 21, 2020.

EUR long 87K vs 87K long last week. Unchanged

GBP short 1K vs 3K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K

JPY long 26K vs 22K long last week. Longs increased by 4K

CHF long 5K vs 5K long last week. Unchanged



AUD short 35k vs 36K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K



NZD short 14K vs 15K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K



CAD short 24k vs 24K short last week. Unchanged

Traders remain long EUR and short AUD as the largest speculative positions. The EUR long is the largest since June 2018. The EURUSD moved to the lowest levels since March 24 today.



The changes for the current week were modest with the GBP shifting from long 3K to -1K short (a 4K sell change for the week) The JPY longs also saw a change of 4K but from the long side.



