CFTC commitments of traders. Net dollar buyers in the net speculative futures positions this week
Technical Analysis
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending May 19,2020
- EUR long 72K vs 78K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K
- GBP short 19K vs 14K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
- JPY long 28K vs 28K long last week. Longs unchanged
- CHF long 9K vs 7K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- AUD short 39k vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 4K
- NZD short 16K vs 16K short last week. Shorts unchanged
- CAD short 35k vs 32K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
- The EUR, and CHF long currency positions were trimmed.
- The GBP, AUD, and CAD short currency positions were increased.
- Two positions - the JPY and NZD were left unchanged in the current week.
So overall, the net speculative positions were dollar buyers (short currencies) as of the close of business on Tuesday. The EUR remains the largest speculative position at long 72K. The EURUSD did move up (peaked on Thursday, before retracing 50% of the move up from last week's low.