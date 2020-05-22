CFTC commitments of traders. Net dollar buyers in the net speculative futures positions this week

The EUR, and CHF long currency positions were trimmed.

The GBP, AUD, and CAD short currency positions were increased.

Two positions - the JPY and NZD were left unchanged in the current week.

So overall, the net speculative positions were dollar buyers (short currencies) as of the close of business on Tuesday. The EUR remains the largest speculative position at long 72K. The EURUSD did move up (peaked on Thursday, before retracing 50% of the move up from last week's low.



