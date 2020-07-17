CFTC Commitments of Traders: EUR shorts increased.

Technical Analysis

Weekly FX speculative positioning data from the CFTC

  • EUR long 111K vs 104K long last week. Longs increased by 7K
  • GBP short 14K vs 16K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
  • JPY long 18K vs 17K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • CHF long 7K vs 4K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • AUD long 4k vs 1K short last week. Position switches from short to long.
  • NZD short 1K vs 0K short last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • CAD short 20k vs 17K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
Highlights:
  • EUR longs remain the largest position by far.  The EUR has reached the highest level since March this week
  • AUD position switch from being marginally short to marginally long
  • NZD position remains near unchanged
  • CAD shorts remain the 2nd largest speculative position. 

