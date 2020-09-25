CFTC commitments of traders: The EUR longs increase and remains near records. CAD the only shorts.

Author: Greg Michalowski | cftc

CFTC commitments of traders data for the week ending September 22, 2020.

  • EUR long 191K vs 179K long last week. Longs increased by 12K
  • GBP long 3K vs 2k long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • JPY long 30K vs 23K long last week. Longs increased by 7K 
  • CHF long 16K vs 12K long last week. Longs increased by 4K
  • AUD long 16K vs 16K long last week. No change
  • NZD long 5K vs 3K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
  • CAD short 19k vs 17K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
Highlights:
  • The EUR longs increased by 12K to 191K. That is still off the all time high at 212K, but near the high.  
  • The JPY long is the next largest position at long 30K.  
  • The short in the CAD is the only short of the major currencies..

