CFTC commitments of traders: The EUR longs increase and remains near records. CAD the only shorts.
CFTC commitments of traders data for the week ending September 22, 2020.
- EUR long 191K vs 179K long last week. Longs increased by 12K
- GBP long 3K vs 2k long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- JPY long 30K vs 23K long last week. Longs increased by 7K
- CHF long 16K vs 12K long last week. Longs increased by 4K
- AUD long 16K vs 16K long last week. No change
- NZD long 5K vs 3K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- CAD short 19k vs 17K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
Highlights:
- The EUR longs increased by 12K to 191K. That is still off the all time high at 212K, but near the high.
- The JPY long is the next largest position at long 30K.
- The short in the CAD is the only short of the major currencies..
