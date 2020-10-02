Coming Up!
CFTC commitments of traders: Traders reverse speculative positions in GBP to a modest short.
CFTC commitments of traders data for the week ending September 29, 2020
- EUR long 188K vs 191K long last week. Longs trimmed by 3K
- GBP short 13K vs 3k long last week. Shorts increased by 16K
- JPY long 25K vs 30K long last week. Longs trimmed by 5K
- CHF long 13K vs 16K long last week. Longs trimmed by 3K
- AUD long 9K vs 16K long last week. Longs trimmed by 7K
- NZD long 3K vs 5K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
- CAD short 19k vs 19K short last week. Unchanged
- prior report
Highlights:
- The GBP position swung around from being long to short with a that 16K change in position .
- The EUR shorts remain the overwhelming largest speculative position at 188K.
- The NZD is the smallest net speculative position at long 3K
- The CAD and GBP are the only short positions (long USD positions).
