CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs lowest since end of July

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | cftc

CFTC commitments of traders data for the week ending October 5, 2020

  • EUR long 174K vs 188K long last week. Longs trimmed by 14K
  • GBP short 11K vs 13k long last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
  • JPY long 21K vs 25K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
  • CHF long 13K vs 13K long last week. Positioned unchanged
  • AUD long 11K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
  • NZD long 5K vs 3K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
  • CAD short 18k vs 19K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
  • prior report
The EURUSD longs were trimmed to 174K from 188K last week. It is the 2nd consecutive decline in the position and in doing so, took the net speculative position to the lowest long since the end of July.  

Having said that, the position remains the largest speculative position of the major currencies by far. The JPY is the next highest at 21K long. The largest short position remains the CAD at -18K.  

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose