CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs lowest since end of July

CFTC commitments of traders data for the week ending October 5, 2020

EUR long 174K vs 188K long last week. Longs trimmed by 14K



GBP short 11K vs 13k long last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K

JPY long 21K vs 25K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K

CHF long 13K vs 13K long last week. Positioned unchanged

AUD long 11K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 2K

NZD long 5K vs 3K long last week. Longs increased by 2K

CAD short 18k vs 19K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K

Having said that, the position remains the largest speculative position of the major currencies by far. The JPY is the next highest at 21K long. The largest short position remains the CAD at -18K.





The EURUSD longs were trimmed to 174K from 188K last week. It is the 2nd consecutive decline in the position and in doing so, took the net speculative position to the lowest long since the end of July.