CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs lowest since end of July
Technical Analysis
CFTC commitments of traders data for the week ending October 5, 2020
- EUR long 174K vs 188K long last week. Longs trimmed by 14K
- GBP short 11K vs 13k long last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- JPY long 21K vs 25K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
- CHF long 13K vs 13K long last week. Positioned unchanged
- AUD long 11K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- NZD long 5K vs 3K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- CAD short 18k vs 19K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
Having said that, the position remains the largest speculative position of the major currencies by far. The JPY is the next highest at 21K long. The largest short position remains the CAD at -18K.