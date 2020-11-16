CFTC commitments of traders: EUR net speculative position remains the largest of the majors

Forex futures positioning for the week ending November 10, 2020
- EUR long 135K vs 140K long last week. Longs trimmed by 5K
- GBP short 18K vs 11K short last week. Shorts increased by 7K
- JPY long 42K vs 28K long last week. Longs increased by 14K
- CHF long 16K vs 15K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- AUD short 9K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
- NZD long 8K vs 7K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- CAD short 21k vs 21K short last week. No change in net position
The commitment of traders report was delayed last week due to the Veterans Day holiday.
- The EUR position remains the largest but is 5K lower than the previous week.
- JPY Longs increased by 14 K and is the largest position behind the EUR
- The GBP is the largest short at 18K, up from short 11K last week
