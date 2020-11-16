CFTC commitments of traders: EUR net speculative position remains the largest of the majors

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | commitment-of-traders

Forex futures positioning for the week ending November 10, 2020

  • EUR long 135K vs 140K long last week. Longs trimmed by 5K
  • GBP short 18K vs 11K short last week. Shorts increased by 7K 
  • JPY long 42K vs 28K long last week. Longs increased by 14K
  • CHF long 16K vs 15K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • AUD short 9K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
  • NZD long 8K vs 7K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • CAD short 21k vs 21K short last week. No change in net position
  • Prior report
The commitment of traders report was delayed last week due to the Veterans Day holiday.  

  • The EUR position remains the largest but is 5K lower than the previous week. 
  • JPY Longs increased by 14 K and is the largest position behind the EUR
  • The GBP is the largest short at 18K, up from short 11K last week

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose