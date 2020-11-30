CFTC Commitments of Traders: Yen longs increased. EUR longs remain the largest

Weekly FX positioning data for the week ending November 24, 2020

EUR long 138K vs 134K long last week. Longs increased by 4K



GBP short 17K vs 20K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K

JPY long 40K vs 30K long last week. Longs increased by 10K

CHF long 15K vs 15K long last week. Unchanged



AUD short 5K vs 6K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K

NZD long 8K vs 9K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K



CAD short 17k vs 20K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K

The largest position remains the EUR. It saw longs increase by 4K this week after seeing the position increase 1K last week.







The other speculative positions remain modest with GBP and CAD shorts at 17K and CHF longs at 15K. The biggest changes - outside the 10K increase in the JPY - was only a 4K increase in the EUR longs.

The JPYs speculative position has been moving up and down over the last few weeks. During the week of November 10, the JPY longs increased by 14K to 42K. Then last week the position was trimmed by 12K. This week saw the JPY position move back higher with the longs now at 40K. The constant is the position remains long JPY (short USD), but the size of the overall speculative position is fluctuating back and forth.