CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs increased. GBP position switches from short to long
Technical Analysis
Weekly FX positioning data for the week ending December 8, 2020
- EUR long 156K vs 140K long last week. Longs increased by 16K
- GBP long 6K vs 8K short last week. Longs increased by 14k
- JPY long 48K vs 48K long last week. Unchanged
- CHF long 10K vs 15K long last week. Longs trimmed by 5K
- AUD short 10K vs 11K short last week. Shorts decreased by 1K
- NZD long 11K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- CAD short 21k vs 21K short last week. Unchanged
- prior week
- GBP position turned from short to positive
- EUR longs increased
- CHF and CAD are the only shorts. The biggest short is the CAD.