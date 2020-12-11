CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs increased. GBP position switches from short to long

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | cftc

Weekly FX positioning data for the week ending December 8, 2020

  • EUR long 156K vs 140K long last week. Longs increased by 16K
  • GBP long 6K vs 8K short last week. Longs increased by 14k
  • JPY long 48K vs 48K long last week. Unchanged
  • CHF long 10K vs 15K long last week. Longs trimmed by 5K
  • AUD short 10K vs 11K short last week. Shorts decreased by 1K 
  • NZD long 11K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
  • CAD short 21k vs 21K short last week. Unchanged
  • prior week
Highlights:
  • GBP position turned from short to positive
  • EUR longs increased 
  • CHF and CAD are the only shorts. The biggest short is the CAD.   
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose