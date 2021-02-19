Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON
SDNY+11
NY -5
TYO +9
GMT
CFTC commitments of traders: Small changes and speculative positions. EUR remains the largest position
Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- EUR long 140K vs 140K long last week. Unchanged
- GBP long 22K vs 21K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- JPY long 37K vs 35K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- CHF long 14K vs 11K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
- AUD short 3K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- NZD long 12K vs 12K long last week. Longs trimmed by 3K
- CAD long 8K vs 10K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
- Last week's report
Highlights:
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- EUR long position of 140K remains the largest speculative position
- AUD short of 3K is the smallest speculative position and the only short
- The JPY long of 37K is the 2nd largest position
- The largest change this week was 3K (CHF and NZD)
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close