CFTC commitments of traders: Small changes and speculative positions. EUR remains the largest position

Author: Greg Michalowski | cftc

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, February 16, 2021

  • EUR long 140K vs 140K long last week. Unchanged
  • GBP long 22K vs 21K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • JPY long 37K vs 35K long last week. Longs increased by 2K 
  • CHF long 14K vs 11K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • AUD short 3K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
  • NZD long 12K vs 12K long last week. Longs trimmed by 3K
  • CAD long 8K vs 10K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
Highlights:
  • EUR long position of 140K remains the largest speculative position
  • AUD short of 3K is the smallest speculative position and the only short
  • The JPY long of 37K is the 2nd largest position
  • The largest change this week was 3K (CHF and NZD)
