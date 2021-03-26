CFTC Commitments of Traders: The JPY shorts increase.

Author: Greg Michalowski | cftc

Weekly forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, March 23, 2021

  • EUR long 93K vs 90K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • GBP long 22K vs 29K long last week. Longs trimmed by 7K
  • JPY short 53K vs 39K short last week. Shorts increased by 14K
  • CHF long 3K vs 5K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
  • AUD long 6K vs 8K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
  • NZD long 5K vs 6K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1 K
  • CAD long 5K vs 10K long last week. Longs trimmed by 5K
Highlights:
  • The JPY shorts increased by 14K after a big shift to shorts last week. The JPY is the only short position (dollar long position). PS. the JPY moved to the lowest level since June 2020 today (the USDJPY reached the highest level since then).
  • The other currency long positions in the currencies were trimmed with the exception of the EUR (which increased by 3K).  
  • The CHF, AUD, NZD and CAD net positions are within 6K of square. 
  • The EUR longs remains the biggest speculative position (longs increased by 3K), but is well off the high. The largest long position was 165K in January. The all time largest long position was in August 2020 at 212M.  
