CFTC Commitments of Traders: The JPY shorts increase.

The JPY shorts increased by 14K after a big shift to shorts last week. The JPY is the only short position (dollar long position). PS. the JPY moved to the lowest level since June 2020 today (the USDJPY reached the highest level since then).
The other currency long positions in the currencies were trimmed with the exception of the EUR (which increased by 3K).
The CHF, AUD, NZD and CAD net positions are within 6K of square.
The EUR longs remains the biggest speculative position (longs increased by 3K), but is well off the high. The largest long position was 165K in January. The all time largest long position was in August 2020 at 212M.