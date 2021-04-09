CFTC Commitments of Traders: EUR longs continue to get covered. JPY shorts remain steady

Author: Greg Michalowski | cftc

Weekly forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending March 30, 2021

  • EUR long 68K vs 74K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K
  • GBP long 20K vs 25K long last week. Longs trimmed by 5K
  • JPY short 58K vs 59K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
  • CHF long 3K vs 4K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • AUD long 4K vs 12K long last week. Longs trimmed by 8K
  • NZD long 3K vs 4K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • CAD long 3K vs 7K long last week. Longs increased by 4K

Highlights:
  • All net positions trimmed
  • The new positions show long currencies, and short the USD with the exception of the JPY which shows short JPY and long the USD
  • The AUD long was trimmed the most (8k).  
  • JPY, CHF and NZD only saw positions trimmed by 1K
