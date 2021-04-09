CFTC Commitments of Traders: EUR longs continue to get covered. JPY shorts remain steady
Technical Analysis
Weekly forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending March 30, 2021
Highlights:
- EUR long 68K vs 74K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K
- GBP long 20K vs 25K long last week. Longs trimmed by 5K
- JPY short 58K vs 59K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
- CHF long 3K vs 4K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- AUD long 4K vs 12K long last week. Longs trimmed by 8K
- NZD long 3K vs 4K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- CAD long 3K vs 7K long last week. Longs increased by 4K
- All net positions trimmed
- The new positions show long currencies, and short the USD with the exception of the JPY which shows short JPY and long the USD
- The AUD long was trimmed the most (8k).
- JPY, CHF and NZD only saw positions trimmed by 1K