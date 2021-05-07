Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+11
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
CFTC commitments of traders: The loonie longs increased by 10K in the current week
Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending May 4, 2021
- EUR long 85K vs 81K long last week. Longs increased by 4K
- GBP long 20K vs 29K long last week. Longs trimmed by 9K
- JPY short 41K vs 49K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K
- CHF square vs 1K short last week. Shorts decreased by 1K
- AUD long 1K vs 1K short last week. Longs increased by 2K
- NZD long 9K vs 7K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- CAD long 26K vs 16K long last week. Longs increased by 10K
Highlights:
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- The CAD longs increased by 10K as the loonie moves to new highs going back to 2017.
- The largest position remains the largest of the positions.
- The JPY is the largest and only short but it's position was trimmed by 8K this week.
- The CHF and AUD are near square.
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close