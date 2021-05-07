CFTC commitments of traders: The loonie longs increased by 10K in the current week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | cftc

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending May 4, 2021

  • EUR long 85K vs 81K long last week. Longs increased by 4K
  • GBP long 20K vs 29K long last week. Longs trimmed by 9K
  • JPY short 41K vs 49K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K
  • CHF square vs 1K short last week. Shorts decreased by 1K
  • AUD long 1K vs 1K short last week. Longs increased by 2K
  • NZD long 9K vs 7K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
  • CAD long 26K vs 16K long last week. Longs increased by 10K
Highlights:
  • The CAD longs increased by 10K as the loonie moves to new highs going back to 2017.  
  • The largest position remains the largest of the positions.
  • The JPY is the largest and only short but it's position was trimmed by 8K this week. 
  • The CHF and AUD are near square.  
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose