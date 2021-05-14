Coming Up!
CFTC commitments of traders: USD shorts increase led by CAD longs
Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending May 11, 2021.
- EUR long 94K vs 85K long last week. Longs increased by 9K
- GBP long 28K vs 20K long last week. Longs increased by 8K
- JPY short 42K vs 41K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- CHF short 3K vs 0K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
- AUD long 2K vs 1K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- NZD long 9K vs 9K long last week. Longs unchanged
- CAD long 39K vs 26K long last week. Longs increased by 13K
Highlights:
- CAD longs continue to get larger and is now the 3rd largest position
- EUR longs have moved higher for 2 consecutive week
- CHF went from square to modestly short (by 3K)
- GBP longs increased
- A net change of +27K in currencies or -27K USD
