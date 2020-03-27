CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs at the highest level since June 2018

EUR long 61K vs 32K long last week. Longs increased by 29k

GBP long 11K vs 19K long last week. Longs trimmed by 8K

JPY long 24K vs 33K long last week. Longs trimmed by 9K

CHF long 5K vs 7K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K



AUD short 25k vs 28K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K



NZD short 16K vs 20K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K



CAD short 29k vs 9K short last week. Longs increased by 20K

The EUR long is at the highest level since June 2018. The gains this week were welcomed by those new longs as the EURUSD is trading near the week's highs.

The JPY longs were trimmed but the JPY moved higher this week benefiting the longs.

AUD, NZD and CAD shorts are not working out as each moved higher, and are trading at the highest levels of the week near the day's close.

Highlights:Below is the EUR speculative position. The position has shifted from -114K during the week of February 25th straight up to the +61K this week.