Changes in market rates through Yellen/Powell testimony

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

Before and after


  • S&P, 3940.12, -0.47 points.  Current 3933.98, -6.61 points
  • Nasdaq, 13328.82, -48.71 points.  Current 13326.72, -50.819 points
  • Dow, 32707.51, -23.69 points. Current 32618.19, -113.01 points
US Debt:
  • 2 year, 0.147%, unchanged.  Current 0.142%, +0.07 basis points
  • 10 year, 1.6488%, -4.5 basis points. Current 1.6400%, -5.46 basis points
  • 30 year, 2.357%, -4.08 basis points. Current 2.3568%, -4.16 basis points
Gold, $1728.28, $-10.75. Current $1728.57, $-10.46.

Him Currency Pairs:
  • EURUSD, 1.1867.  Current 1.1857
  • USDJPY, 108.66.  Current 108.73
  • GBPUSD, 1.3784.  Current 1.3765
  • USDCHF, 0.9331.  Current 0.9334
  • USDCAD, 1.2558. Current 1.2559
  • AUDUSD, 0.7672. Current 0.7655
  • NZDUSD, 0.7028.  Current 0.7009


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose