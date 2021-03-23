Changes in market rates through Yellen/Powell testimony
Technical Analysis
Before and after
- S&P, 3940.12, -0.47 points. Current 3933.98, -6.61 points
- Nasdaq, 13328.82, -48.71 points. Current 13326.72, -50.819 points
- Dow, 32707.51, -23.69 points. Current 32618.19, -113.01 points
- 2 year, 0.147%, unchanged. Current 0.142%, +0.07 basis points
- 10 year, 1.6488%, -4.5 basis points. Current 1.6400%, -5.46 basis points
- 30 year, 2.357%, -4.08 basis points. Current 2.3568%, -4.16 basis points
Him Currency Pairs:
- EURUSD, 1.1867. Current 1.1857
- USDJPY, 108.66. Current 108.73
- GBPUSD, 1.3784. Current 1.3765
- USDCHF, 0.9331. Current 0.9334
- USDCAD, 1.2558. Current 1.2559
- AUDUSD, 0.7672. Current 0.7655
- NZDUSD, 0.7028. Current 0.7009