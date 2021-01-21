China's Shanghai composite index opens up 0.22%







Meanwhile the Hang Seng index is trading above 30,000 for the 1st time since May 2019. Since bottoming most recently on December 22, that index is up over 15.5% (see chart below). The April 2019 high comes in at 30280.12. That is the next major target on the topside. Meanwhile the Hang Seng index is trading above 30,000 for the 1st time since May 2019. Since bottoming most recently on December 22, that index is up over 15.5% (see chart below). The April 2019 high comes in at 30280.12. That is the next major target on the topside.





Looking at the daily chart the price is approaching a topside trend line at 3599. Move above that level will target the January 18 high at 3608.48. Above that is the 2021 high price at 3622.14.