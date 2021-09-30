Commodity currencies hold slight gains amid firmer risk tones for now

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | audusd

The aussie is the lead gainer so far in European trading

A bit of a push and pull is still being seen with regards to the dollar to start the session but that is fitting with the typical untidy narrative when it comes to month-end and quarter-end trading in general.

The greenback is mildly softer on the day now with EUR/USD back up to 1.1607 from 1.1590 earlier and GBP/USD also up to 1.3442 from a low of 1.3416 an hour ago.

With equities holding firmer across the board and US futures pushing gains of around 0.8% to 0.9%, commodity currencies are keeping more bid so far on the session.

AUD/USD is up 0.5% to 0.7214 but in terms of technical significance, there isn't much to really take note of for the time being:

AUD/USD H1 30-09
The pair is still trading below the broken support region of 0.7220-30 and sellers are keeping near-term control as price action rests well below the key hourly moving averages, which are seen at 0.7248-52 at the moment.

Elsewhere, USD/CAD is down slightly to around 1.2710 from around 1.2740 in the past hour while NZD/USD is up 0.2% to 0.6885, a light bounce from around 0.6870.

Amid month-end and quarter-end focus, I'd wait on US traders to confirm any bias or sentiment we're seeing for the time being. As such, tread lightly for now.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose